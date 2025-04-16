House sales up 5.1 percent in March

ANKARA

House sales in Türkiye surged 5.1 percent year-on-year in March, but were down from the previous month's figure, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 16.

A total of 110,795 houses were sold in Türkiye in March.

Istanbul captured the lion's share of sales, with 19,820 units sold, followed by the capital, Ankara, with 10,203 units, and Izmir, with 7,513 sales.

Foreigners purchased 1,574 houses in Türkiye last month, marking an 11.5 percent decrease, and bought 4,578 homes in the first three months of the year, which represents a 19.5 percent decline.

In March, most house sales by nationality were made to citizens of Russia, Iran and Ukraine.

During the January-March period, house sales totaled 335,786 units, increasing 20.1 percent compared to the same period in 2024.