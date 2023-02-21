Hospitals evacuated right after new tremors rattle Hatay

HATAY

Patients at Mustafa Kemal University Research Hospital and İskenderun State Hospital have been evacuated as a precaution after the 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude quakes rattled Hatay.

While many earthquake survivors’ treatments and surgeries were carried out in both hospitals after the Feb. 6 quakes, they were evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the damage in the buildings caused by the tremors on Feb. 20.

The patients who were evacuated from the two hospitals were transferred to Hatay Dörtyol State Hospital and Mersin City Hospital, while the treatment of some patients is continued in the field hospitals previously established in the region.



Nine patients who were hospitalized in the intensive care unit of İskenderun State Hospital were taken to Dörtyol State Hospital.

A field hospital was immediately set up for emergency cases in an empty area next to İskenderun State Hospital.



A part of the old building of the hospital in the Dumlupınar neighborhood collapsed in the Kahramanmaraş-based earthquakes.

In addition to the two hospitals, the Private Gelişim Hospital was also evacuated.

With the evacuation of the private hospital, there is no hospital currently in service in the İskenderun district.

It was learned that there was also heavy damage in a part of the state hospital in the Samandağ district, the center of the 5.8 magnitude quake.