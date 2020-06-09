Horses ready to race in hippodromes after long break

  • June 09 2020 14:57:00

Horses ready to race in hippodromes after long break

ISTANBUL
Horses ready to race in hippodromes after long break

Istanbul’s Veliefendi Hippodrome is prepared to restart horse racing today, after being shuttered two and a half months ago, with a decision of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry as part of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The official trainings of the racehorses continued ceaselessly, as the necessary preparations continued at full speed.

Before the trainings, the racers were sanitized and instructed to wear protective face masks to ensure that all health safety measures were in place throughout the action.

As disinfectant bottles were placed at some points in the facility, posters were hanged around the hippodrome, informing what should be done to stay protected against the coronavirus.

Visitors will be accepted to the hippodrome only after their body temperatures get screened and they pass through a “disinfectant tunnel.”

The number of people entering the racing areas, paddocks and saddling areas has been reduced to a minimum within the scope of the measures.

Social distancing lanes were also placed in areas where human mobility is intense.

All necessary measures were taken against the spread of COVID-19, said Çetin Özdemir, Veliefendi Hippodrome manager Çetin Özdemir.

He underlined that the races will continue without compromising the measures taken.

Gökhan Kocakaya, the jockey who won the most races last year, said that they were waiting for the first race with excitement.

“Our preparations are completed and now we expect to start. We were very excited waiting for this day since the day it was postponed,” said Gökhan Kocakaya, the jockey who won the most races last year.

Horse racing is a popular sport in Turkey, mostly for those betting on them.

When the country halted all horse races on March 20, stables, veterinarians, jockeys and other staff were the only people that remained in the country’s nine hippodromes.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  2. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  3. Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

    Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

  4. Erdoğan says Turkey, US ‘enter new era in Libya’

    Erdoğan says Turkey, US ‘enter new era in Libya’

  5. Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

    Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media
Recommended
Stripping three MPs of lawmaker status unconstitutional: CHP leader

Stripping three MPs of lawmaker status unconstitutional: CHP leader
Turkey provided support to 125 countries in struggle against COVID-19: FM

Turkey provided support to 125 countries in struggle against COVID-19: FM
Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media
Racism more dangerous than pandemic: Top Turkish judge

Racism more dangerous than pandemic: Top Turkish judge
Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

Public’s complacency over virus causes worries
Turkey-trained female Afghan cop gets senior post

Turkey-trained female Afghan cop gets senior post
WORLD US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on June 8, each saying the other side was to blame for the duke's failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.
ECONOMY Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Some 34 million passengers traveled through Turkey’s airports in the first five months of 2020, marking a nearly 55 percent decline from a year ago, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.
SPORTS Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore

Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore        

Bayern Munich can take another step towards repeating last season’s German league and cup double on June 10, with midfielder Leon Goretzka a player transformed since the coronavirus shutdown.