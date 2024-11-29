‘Horsepower’ opens at Rahmi M Koç Museum

ISTANBUL

As part of its 30th-anniversary celebrations, the Rahmi M. Koç Museum presents an exhibition titled “Horsepower,” featuring the chronological evolution of passenger vehicles.

The exhibition spans from the second century B.C. to the present, tracing the role of horses in art and engineering while exploring the concept of "horsepower" and its transformation throughout the history of the automotive industry.

Organized around the theme "a remarkable historical journey where horses meet automobiles and art intertwines with engineering," the exhibition features horse figures, automobiles, paintings, toys and various objects for visitors to explore.

Divided into two sections, including "Horse Figures from the Rahmi M. Koç Collection" and "Automobile Stories from the Rahmi M. Koç Museum," the exhibition offers visitors a unique journey.

At the opening ceremony, Serra Kanyak, curator of the "Horse Figures" section, explained to state-run Anadolu Agency that every decade the museum prepares major exhibitions.

"For the 30th anniversary, we decided to select a theme reflecting Mr. Rahmi Koç's personal interest. He suggested focusing on horses and automobiles as a theme connecting the pre-industrial and industrial eras. It is a vast topic. I took charge of the section about horses. Fortunately, Mr. Rahmi Koç's collection already included many horse-related artifacts, which we utilized and curated together."

Kanyak also highlighted that the automobile section was being prepared simultaneously, adding, "The family's longstanding fascination and love for horses made our job much easier. Most of the pieces came from our own collection. Additionally, we received support from institutions such as the Turkish Jockey Club, the Istanbul Library Çelik Gülersoy Foundation and the İnönü Foundation. The collection includes not only artistic representations but also everyday horse-riding equipment and apparel, making it a rich and diverse collection."

Historical journey of domestic cars

Gözde Akyüz, the curator of the "Automobile Stories" section, emphasized that the museum is famous for its automobile collection, and said: "This time, instead of presenting a mixed collection from different countries and periods, we aimed to create a chronological exhibition. We wanted it to be both educational and appealing to popular culture. Therefore, we prepared a selection of 35 automobiles, starting from the late 1880s — the era of the first automobiles — up to today. A significant portion of the exhibition features milestone models from our own collection, showing unique attributes such as early safety features, distinctive interior designs and innovative engines. To enhance the exhibition, we also included vehicles from private collectors and automotive museums."

Akyüz noted the rapid emergence of model and toy cars alongside the invention of automobiles, saying: "This has become a major industry. In the first part of the exhibition, we wanted to showcase these as well. The main hall features international automobiles, while the courtyard highlights the development of domestic vehicles. We are fortunate to have iconic models such as the first Anadol, Anadol STC, Anadol Böcek, a Fiat Egea that completed a world tour and a Land Rover Defender. The journey concludes with TOGG, representing the latest chapter in this story."

The "Horsepower" exhibition, which opened on Nov. 27, will be open through June 10, 2025.