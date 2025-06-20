Home prices fell 2.3 percent in real terms in May

Home prices fell 2.3 percent in real terms in May

ANKARA
Home prices fell 2.3 percent in real terms in May

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) recorded an annual increase of 32.3 percent in nominal terms and an annual decrease of 2.3 percent in real terms in May, the Central Bank said on June 20.

The index rose by 3.4 percent compared to April.

In Istanbul, the country’s most populous city, home prices rose 32.6 percent annually and 2.7 percent monthly.

In Ankara, the year-on-year and month-on-month increases were 41.4 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

Home prices in İzmir, Türkiye’s third-largest city, were up 3 percent monthly, which brought the annual increase to 31.1 percent.

The RPPI for new dwellings rose by 32.33 percent in May year-on-year, accelerating from 32.28 percent in the previous month.

The annual increase in the RPPI for existing dwellings also quickened from 32.93 percent in April to 32.22 percent last month, according to Central Bank data.

Home sales in Türkiye climbed 17.6 percent on an annual basis in May, the country’s statistical bureau TÜİK reported earlier this week.

A total of 130,025 houses were sold in Türkiye in May, with mortgage-financed sales jumping 95.9 percent on an annual basis to 19,412, accounting for 14.9 percent of all home sales.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

    Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

  2. Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

    Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

  3. Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

    Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

  4. Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

    Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

  5. Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul

    Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul
Recommended
Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035
Consumer confidence index continues upward trend in June

Consumer confidence index continues upward trend in June
Şimşek sees interest rate falling in line with inflation

Şimşek sees interest rate falling in line with inflation
Spanish court keeps order to block 66,000 Airbnb listings

Spanish court keeps order to block 66,000 Airbnb listings
How Trumponomics has shaken global markets

How Trumponomics has shaken global markets
Russian economy on verge of recession, minister warns

Russian economy on verge of recession, minister warns
WORLD Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student who was one of the most visible leaders of nationwide pro-Palestinian campus protests, was released Friday from a federal detention center.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿