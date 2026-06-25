Hollywood powerhouses bring AI fight to Europe

Hollywood powerhouses bring AI fight to Europe

BRUSSELS
Hollywood powerhouses bring AI fight to Europe

Cate Blanchett brought Hollywood star power to Brussels on Tuesday as she launched a free tool to give people the right to decide how their image can be used by AI firms.


Blanchett announced the Human Consent Registry was live at the European Parliament also attended by Hollywood directing heavyweight Steven Soderbergh.

The public tool available online will allow anyone to register how they want their identity — name, image, voice, likeness, movement and/or other personal attributes — to be used by artificial intelligence systems.

They will have three options: allowed, allowed with terms, or prohibited.
“Human consent is not an impediment to progress. Human consent does not diminish the struggles and the joys of technological innovation or inhuman creativity,” Blanchett said at the event in the parliament’s library.

She insisted the issue did not just affect public figures like herself, but for anyone who has been photographed “or simply lived some part of their life online.”

The registry has been launched by RSL Media, co-founded by Blanchett, a non-profit organization focused on ensuring consent in AI use.

RSL Media hopes AI companies will voluntarily consult the registry.

Blanchett has been a staunch proponent of protecting rights in the age of generative artificial intelligence.
She was among over 800 creatives including fellow actor Scarlett Johansson as well as director Guillermo Del Toro, who published an open letter accusing AI giants of “theft” in January this year.

Hosting Tuesday’s event was EU lawmaker Eva Maydell who hailed the new tool.
The registry “represents an ambitious attempt to turn the principles into practice and make consent more accessible and feasible, to make rights more transparent, and to make trust more scalable,” Maydell said.

Soderbergh hailed “a template that we think really works for both the companies and the creative community.”

The European Parliament has garnered international attention after the EU became the first in the world to regulate AI so comprehensively.

Maydell had been one of the key EU negotiators of the landmark AI Act.

Top parliament official Sabine Verheyen said the EU needed “robust concept mechanisms so creators retain control over their own image, voice” and more.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

    Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

  2. Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

    Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

  3. Yener reelected as head of top audit court

    Yener reelected as head of top audit court

  4. Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

    Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

  5. France intercepts Russia-linked tanker off Sicily

    France intercepts Russia-linked tanker off Sicily
Recommended
Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival returns with classics

Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival returns with classics
Replicas of Antakya’s artifacts goes on display

Replicas of Antakya’s artifacts goes on display
Caine-voiced ‘The Odyssey’ released

Caine-voiced ‘The Odyssey’ released
Historic church and castle await restoration in Erzurum

Historic church and castle await restoration in Erzurum
Huge Viking textile production site found in Denmark

Huge Viking textile production site found in Denmark
First jar burial unearthed at Hadrianapolis ancient site

First jar burial unearthed at Hadrianapolis ancient site
WORLD Swedish govt to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

Sweden's government said on June 25 that it was taking a direct majority stake in a company planning to build three small modular reactors (SMRs), the country's first new nuclear reactors in half a century.
ECONOMY Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Türkiye’s domestic mobility brand Togg celebrated the eighth anniversary of its founding as its user base surpassed 105,000, while maintaining its leadership in the country’s electric vehicle market.

SPORTS Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil punished Scotland’s defensive frailties to advance to the World Cup’s last 32 on June 24 as South Africa, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina completed a historic hat-trick by progressing to the knockout rounds for the first time.

﻿