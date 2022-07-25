Hit manga series ‘One Piece’ celebrates 25th birthday

  • July 25 2022 07:00:00

Hit manga series ‘One Piece’ celebrates 25th birthday

PARIS
Hit manga series ‘One Piece’ celebrates 25th birthday

A manga series about a treasure-hunting pirate that has captivated millions of fans worldwide celebrates its 25th birthday as the final chapter of the best-selling saga reveals its secrets.

The last instalment of “One Piece” begins from July 25 in Japanese weekly manga magazine Shonen Jump, published by Shueisha, following a one-month pause.

The series has racked up more than 100 volumes and smashed sales records since the first instalment appeared in 1997.

The story revolves around hero Luffy, who hunts for the coveted “One Piece” treasure alongside other pirates.

Author Eiichiro Oda, 47, landed a Guinness World Record for having the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author with 490 million produced.

His success has made his creation’s 25th birthday a global event, from the United States to France, the second-largest market for manga and Japanese animation.

The 100th volume of the series came out in France last year with 250,000 copies, a number rivalling works that have won the prestigious Prix Goncourt literature prize.

“I’m going to start showing all the secrets of this world that I’ve kept hidden,” Oda said in a handwritten message posted on Twitter.

“It will be fun. Please fasten your seatbelt!”

Chedli Ben Hassine, a content creator who specialises in pop culture, told AFP “One Piece” has become “not only one of the greatest manga series in the world, but one of the greatest cultural works, all sectors included.”

“What makes this manga so special is above all the plot,” said Ryuji Kochi, president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Toei Animation, the Japanese company that has produced the series since 1999.

The “One Piece” universe includes cultural and geographical references that give it a universal dimension, including Ancient Egypt, Venice and medieval Japan.

Engaging characters and modern themes of breakneck industrialization, racism, slavery and geopolitical intrigues add to the appeal of the series.

TÜRKIYE Boy found locked in garbage house for a year

Boy found locked in garbage house for a year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered

    Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered

  2. Amazon forges ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel hype at Comic-Con

    Amazon forges ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel hype at Comic-Con

  3. ECB survey shows rising inflation after rate hike

    ECB survey shows rising inflation after rate hike

  4. Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

    Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

  5. Istanbul’s mega airport ranked busiest in Europe: Eurocontrol

    Istanbul’s mega airport ranked busiest in Europe: Eurocontrol
Recommended
Disney announces two new Marvel ‘Avengers’ films

Disney announces two new Marvel ‘Avengers’ films
Ancient Siberian dogs relied on humans for seafood diets

Ancient Siberian dogs relied on humans for seafood diets
Ancient scent formula revealed

Ancient scent formula revealed
Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered

Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered
Facebook tweaks app with eye on rival TikTok

Facebook tweaks app with eye on rival TikTok
Amazon forges ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel hype at Comic-Con

Amazon forges ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel hype at Comic-Con
WORLD UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

Rishi Sunak on Sunday promised to get tough on China if he becomes Britain’s next prime minister, calling the Asian superpower the "number one threat" to domestic and global security.

ECONOMY Machinery exports hit $12.5 billion in six months

Machinery exports hit $12.5 billion in six months

Türkiye’s machinery exports increased by 7.5 percent in January-June from a year ago to stand at $12.5 billion, according to a trade group.

SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.