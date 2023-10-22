Historical trench unearthed in Denizli’s Tripolis

DENİZLİ

Researchers have discovered a 200-meter-long trench, which has been determined to be dug by the Greek soldiers during the period of the Turkish War of Independence, at the excavation studies in the ancient city of Tripolis in the southwestern province of Denizli.

Situated atop a commanding hill within the ancient city, this zigzag-shaped trench boasts a width of 1-1.5 meters and had 104 meters of its length unveiled for closer examination. Researchers estimated that this trench was utilized by the Greek forces, who advanced from the Alaşehir district of Manisa on July 5, 1920, to occupy the villages under the jurisdiction of Denizli's Buldan district, only to later retreat from the region due to the Great Offensive, which resulted in Turkish victory.

Detailed scrutiny of the trench revealed an array of artifacts, including bullet casings, rifle fragments, as well as canned sardines and beef imported from Portugal and Uruguay. Notably, at the center of the trench, researchers unearthed a rectangular, stone-constructed barracks measuring approximately 21 square meters.

This structure is believed to have served as a shelter for those who manned the trench, with the capacity to house approximately eight to 10 individuals and was ingeniously positioned behind the trench's defensive lines, ensuring both tactical cover and proximity.

"In terms of shedding light on the Turkish War of Independence, we deem this trench to be of paramount significance. Within this trench, the discovery of a sizable barracks structure provides a tantalizing glimpse into the living conditions of those who occupied the trench,” said Bahadır Duman, the head of the excavation team.

“Indeed, these findings offer a tangible connection to the historical events that unfolded in Denizli between 1920 and 1922. While there exists a substantial body of written records pertaining to this era, these archaeological excavations yield invaluable material evidence. Moreover, the timing of this discovery coincides with the exuberant celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, making this archaeological dig even more momentous,” he added.