Historical Istanbul mosque robbed by thieves

ISTANBUL

Plates in the domes of the 432-year historical Kılıç Ali Pasha Mosque in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, designed by the famous Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan, have been stolen by thieves.



Taking advantage of the lockdown in the late hours of April 27, the suspects removed the plates on the domes and fled from the scene by loading the plates onto a car they brought with them.



The cleaners who came to the mosque in the morning noticed the items were missing and informed the police teams.



While the teams that came to the scene investigated the security cameras, police are trying to catch the suspects.



According to the information obtained, the plates in the domes of the mosque were the target of thieves 15 days ago.



The staff of the mosque covered the exposed places with covers in order not to damage the historical dome further.



The mosque was built by Mimar Sinan with rocks filled in the sea underneath it and was named after Kılıç Ali Pasha, one of the most prominent figures in Ottoman maritime history.



Besides the mosque, the complex consists of a madrasah, a Turkish bath, a tomb and a fountain.