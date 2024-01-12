Historic tower’s lost clock to be replaced

ANTALYA

A meticulously restored 100-year-old clock, identical to the stolen one, is set to be installed within a month on the iconic clock tower in the southern province of Antalya, one of the major tourist attractions in the country.

Located on the bastions dating back to the Hellenistic period and one of the most important symbols of Antalya, the structure's tower part was built during the Byzantine period, but was transformed into a clock tower in the early 1900s during the Abdulhamid II period.

The restoration work that started in February 2023 is nearing completion.

During the restoration, it was revealed that the clocks on all four sides of the 22-meter-high tower were not original and that they may have been stolen in 1985. It was determined that the replacement clocks were also plastic and that the iron frames used to attach these clocks had led to the development of cracks in the historical stones due to their weight over the years.

The plastic clocks were dismantled and work was started to find the exact replica of the stolen clock of the clock tower. Recep Gürgen, who lives in Istanbul and is one of the rare craftsmen who repair historical clocks, was contacted and the repair and construction of a clock donated by a collector was started in accordance with the original clock in the 1900s, and in a way that would ensure the clock to ring every hour. In approximately a month later, the clock will be placed in its place and put into service.

Cemil Karabayram, manager of the Cultural Assets Unit of Antalya Governor's Office, stated that there are old photos depicting the original clock, which has helped to carry out restoration works in accordance with the clock's original form.

Stating that in 2024, the surroundings of the clock tower will be organized and giving information about the new clock, Karabayram said, "Someone had stopped time, time will continue to flow again. The new clock will be from the 19th century period clocks. It is an exact twin of the stolen clock. The clock's dial seen from the outside was designed in exactly the same way by examining old photographs."