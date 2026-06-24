Historic Sirkeci Station to become cultural hub

Historic Sirkeci Station to become cultural hub

ISTANBUL
Historic Sirkeci Station to become cultural hub

Historic Sirkeci Station, one of the most iconic landmarks in Istanbul’s historic peninsula, is being transformed into a major cultural and social destination through an extensive restoration and redevelopment project.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy visited the site to inspect the ongoing works and shared details of the project with the public for the first time.

Ersoy said Sirkeci Station has long served as one of the most important gateways between Anatolia and Europe, playing a key role in passenger transportation as well as military and migration movements during wartime.

“It is a place with many different functions and countless memories, both as a transportation hub and as a part of the city’s collective memory,” he said.

The minister noted that the station’s main building, known for its intricate craftsmanship and distinctive architectural character, is being restored in line with its original
design.

“The main station building is a delicate structure with highly detailed workmanship. It is being revived in a way that remains faithful to its historic appearance,” Ersoy said.

While retaining its transportation role, the station complex will also be redeveloped as a “living cultural island.” According to Ersoy, the main operations building will house a library catering to visitors of all ages, while former warehouse buildings will be converted into exhibition and theater spaces.

Open-air event areas and public gathering spaces are also planned as part of the project.
“We are creating a living center on both sides of the site where people can spend time throughout the day while preserving its transportation functions,” Ersoy said.

As part of the restoration, later additions that do not reflect the site’s historic character will be removed. The project will also introduce concert and event venues, viewing terraces, children’s playgrounds and social spaces.

Authorities said structures that negatively affect the historic peninsula’s skyline will be cleared, and the area will be reorganized to highlight its original architectural identity. The long-lost Emirler Masjid, which was demolished in previous years, will also be reconstructed as part of the redevelopment project.

 

 

 

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