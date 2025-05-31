Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration

ADIYAMAN

Efforts are ongoing to restore and conserve a remarkable 125-square-meter floor mosaic in the ancient city of Perre, one of the five major cities of the ancient Kingdom of Commagene in the southeastern province of Adıyaman.

The mosaic, which dates back to the fifth century A.D., has survived as a single piece and stands out for its size and craftsmanship.

Discovered during archaeological excavations in 2009, it belongs to a basilica and features three-dimensional cube patterns, geometric motifs and figures linked to the belief systems of the era.

It was initially restored in 2021 by the restoration and conservation teams from the neighboring city of Gaziantep, operating under the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Due to natural wear over time, a new round of maintenance has begun recently, led by a team from the Adıyaman Museum Directorate.

The museum’s director, Mehmet Alkan, said the mosaic is one of the region’s largest floor mosaics and continues to attract strong public interest.

Alkan noted that the mosaic originally covered 155 square meters, and today, 125 square meters of it have been preserved.

The current work is a follow-up to the original restoration, mainly covering cleaning and conservation efforts, he added.

According to Alkan, the site is a highlight for tourists visiting the ancient city.

“Visitors show great interest, especially after watching the documentary presented at the entrance. Many want to see the mosaic up close.”

The mosaic is nearly 1,500 years old, and its style resembles modern optical illusion art, Alkan noted.

Once this phase of the restoration effort is complete, the mosaic will be opened to visitors again.