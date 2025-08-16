Historic inn still welcomes guests

TOKAT

The Mahperi Hatun Caravanserai, commissioned in 1238 by Mahperi Hatun, wife of Anatolian Seljuk Sultan Alaeddin Keykubad I and mother of Gıyaseddin Keyhüsrev II, continues to welcome visitors in Tokat’s Pazar district 787 years after its construction.

Located on the historic Silk Road route, linking Central Anatolia to the Black Sea, the caravanserai, stands out as a significant example of the Sultan Han architectural style. Built to offer free accommodation to caravans, the structure was last restored by the General Directorate of Foundations in 2005-2006 and today serves as a restaurant.

The historical site also hosts weddings and special events and doubles as a natural photo studio for couples. Brides and grooms often have their pictures taken in the centuries-old setting.

Vehbi Özmen, the operator of the caravanserai, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the Mahperi Hatun Caravanserai was one of the largest inns in Türkiye during its time.

“Guests could stay here for up to three days. All their needs, including food and drink, were met free of charge. When leaving, they were given enough provisions for themselves and their animals to reach the nearest stop in Sivas,” he said.

Özmen noted that the building was also used as a police station at one point in history. “We have a small room known as the dungeon, where detainees were kept instead of the hotel section. This is an important site for Pazar, which is also home to attractions like Ballıca Cave, our stone bridge, bathhouse and Kaz Lake Bird Paradise. When reopened, the caravanserai will add great value to our district. We try to protect this heritage left to us by our ancestors,” he said, adding that the venue serves local food and drinks.

Visitors Orhan and Firdevs Çelebi from Bursa said they discovered the caravanserai through online research. After visiting Ballıca Cave, they stopped by to cool down and have a meal.

“It’s the best place to be in this heat,” Orhan Çelebi said. His wife added, “The atmosphere is beautiful and the food is delicious. It represents Tokat well. We visited here before, and it has been well preserved. Having a restaurant inside makes it even better.”