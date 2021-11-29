Historic caves on way to become tourism hub

DİYARBAKIR

Historic caves in Turkey’s southeastern province of Diyarbakır’s Lice are on the way to becoming a tourism attraction hub after living under the shadow of terrorism activities for decades.

Local authorities took the first concrete step to increase the awareness of the Birkleyn Caves, a hidden natural beauty that is believed to have 8,000 years of history.

Visiting the region with local officials, Diyarbakır Governor Münir Karaloğlu underlined that the caves were declared an archaeological site and could have a worldwide significance.

Having stalactites, stalagmites and cuneiform scripts from the Assyrians, the caves also attract those who are interested in both mountaineering and caving, according to Karaoğlu.

“Salmanasar III put his seal on the caves to express that his reign had reached this area,” the governor said, drawing attention to the importance of the region’s history.

Stressing that everyone should protect the caves like their eyes, the official warned in particular against illegal treasure hunters.

“We have to protect here from those with guns and those with pickaxes,” he noted, referring to terrorists and illegal treasure hunters.