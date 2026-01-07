Foreign tourist numbers surge in İznik after Pope’s historic visit

BURSA

Foreign tourist arrivals to the northwestern province of Bursa’s historic town of İznik have surged following a landmark visit by Pope Leo XIV to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea last November, local officials have said.

Leo traveled to İznik on Nov. 28 to attend a liturgy at the site of the ancient Basilica of St. Neophytos, the site of the Council of Nicaea, drawing global attention to the town regarded as a key center of early Christian history.

The Council of Nicaea, convened in A.D. 325, laid foundational principles of Christian theology.

According to İznik municipality data, the number of foreign visitors to the district reached 200,000 last year.

In the period following the pope’s visit, the number of visitors to the basilica and nearby archaeological sites rose by up to 100 percent compared with the same period last year, totaling around 60,000.

İznik Deputy Mayor Ahmet Kaya said the papal visit had a clear and immediate impact on tourism.

“İznik has become a center of attraction for both domestic and foreign visitors,” Kaya said, adding that international media coverage helped bring the town back into global focus.

He noted that İznik already held an important place in faith tourism, but the visit significantly raised its international profile.

"Beyond its significance for faith tourism, the city’s natural riches are truly remarkable. It is rewarding to see that visitors to İznik consistently depart with such positive and joyful memories,” he said.

Local business owners also reported increased activity.

Cafe operator Bekir Uslu said tourist traffic began rising even before the pope arrived, once the visit was officially announced.

“We host our guests with the highest level of hospitality. Just as our citizens can practice their faith abroad, visitors here should be able to fulfill their religious duties freely,” he said.

Such visits enrich the local economy while remaining fully respectful of the region’s social fabric, according to Uslu.