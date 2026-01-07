Türkiye launches student-produced news bulletins initiative

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has launched a new student-led news initiative across the country’s digital learning portal with the aim of fostering a holistic, skill-based learning landscape.

Titled “Let’s Be Informed,” the project is part of the Education Ministry’s framework that places students at the center of learning and emphasizes skills, values and media literacy.

Every bulletin is a product of student ingenuity — meticulously researched, anchored and produced by the youth, under the expert mentorship of their teachers.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin said the program aims to present current developments in education and public life “in a clear and reliable language,” while allowing audiences to follow the agenda “through the eyes of students.”

He announced that the bulletins would air daily at 7:00 a.m. on the Education Information Network (EBA), EBA’s YouTube channel and at 11:15 a.m. on the TRT EBA television channel.

Under the strategic coordination of the Innovation and Educational Technologies General Directorate, the project expands its reach from local districts to the national stage.

Leading the charge are pilot institutions such as Istanbul Demirören Media High School and Ankara’s Türk Telekom High School, where students utilize cutting-edge technology to produce high-impact news for the entire country.

The bulletins cover key developments from both Türkiye and the world, alongside projects that align with the ministry’s strategic vision.

They also highlight innovation and digital transformation under the national technology initiative.

Additionally, the broadcasts feature cultural, artistic and athletic activities in schools, as well as social responsibility and community service projects.

Students take part in all stages of production, including filming, voice-over recording, editing and post-production.

The inaugural episode of “Let’s Be Informed” premiered on Jan. 5 and will be broadcast three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — during the academic term.

 

