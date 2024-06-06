High nighttime temperatures pose increased health risk: Study

ANKARA
With air temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, experts have warned of heightened health risks, particularly during the night.

Recent studies indicate that nighttime temperatures are rising faster than daytime temperatures, elevating the risk of heart disease and stroke. This trend is attributed to global warming.

A 15-year study by the Helmholtz Munich Research Center, published in the European Heart Journal, highlights a significant increase in stroke risk linked to high nighttime temperatures, especially among the elderly and women.

Epidemiologist Alexandra Schneider explained, "We wanted to understand the extent to which high nighttimes temperatures pose a risk to health. This is important because climate change is causing nighttime temperatures to rise much faster than daytime temperatures."

She emphasized that socioeconomic factors can exacerbate these health risks, necessitating targeted measures.

The State Meteorological Service forecasts that temperatures in Türkiye will be 8 to 12 degrees above seasonal norms.

Several regions are experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, including southern cities Adana and Antalya, where temperatures have soared past 43 degrees.

Meanwhile, in response to the heat, Istanbul residents flocked to beaches to cool off.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki issued a statement urging caution, particularly for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

He also called for vigilance against potential forest fires and stated, “I expect our citizens to act sensitively in order to prevent any fire in our forests, which are the lungs of our country.”

