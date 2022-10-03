High-level Turkish delegation visits Libya

ANKARA

A high-level Turkish delegation paid a visit to Libya on Oct. 3 to conduct crucial talks on the revival of the political transition process in Libya, bilateral relations and other regional matters.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın.

“During the visit, the political transition process in Libya and in this context the issue of elections will be discussed, bilateral relations, including cooperation on military training, will be reviewed and views on regional matters will be exchanged,” a statement by the Foreign Ministry said ahead of the visit.

The delegation was scheduled to meet with the president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Yunus al-Menfi; vice presidents of the Presidential Council Abdullah al-Lafi and Musa al-Koni; the prime minister of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah; and the president of the Libyan Supreme State Council, Khalid al-Mishri.

The issue of holding elections as soon as possible, the developments regarding the legal infrastructure works needed in this framework, bilateral relations and the cooperation issues continued within the framework of the Security and Military Cooperation signed with Libya in 2019 and the Memorandum of Understanding on the Limitation of Maritime Jurisdiction in the Mediterranean was on the agenda of talks, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The sources noted that establishing the unity of all relevant institutions around a concrete plan in order to preserve stability in Libya and to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on the basis of national consensus as soon as possible was a priority of the talks.

Clashes erupted in Tripoli in August between forces backing Dbeibah and those loyal to his rival, Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as the prime minister.

Türkiye’s support for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord helped turn the tide of war in Libya. Turkish military assistance - including advisors, equipment and intelligence - helped block a year-long military attempt to capture Tripoli by forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter, a Libyan commander who ruled the eastern half of the country.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.