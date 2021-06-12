High-level delegation from Turkey to visit Libya

  • June 12 2021 09:21:18

High-level delegation from Turkey to visit Libya

ANKARA
High-level delegation from Turkey to visit Libya

Prior to the NATO summit, a high-level delegation from Turkey will visit Libya upon the instruction of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to an official statement on June 11. 

The delegation led by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, includes National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler, spy chief Hakan Fidan, communications director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın, the country's Directorate of Communication said.

During the one-day visit, the Turkish delegation will hold talks with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and other top officials. The delegation is also expected to meet with the chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, Mohammed al-Manfi.

A top-level meeting of NATO member states will be held on Monday in Brussels.

visiting, Diplomacy,

WORLD Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

    Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

  2. Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

    Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

  3. Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

    Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

  4. Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

    Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

  5. US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea

    US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea
Recommended
US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea

US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea
Turkish, British, Italian defense chiefs meet in Sicily

Turkish, British, Italian defense chiefs meet in Sicily
Turkey secured most of lands bordering Syria: Erdoğan

Turkey secured most of lands bordering Syria: Erdoğan
NATO at the center of Turkey’s security, says defense minister

NATO at the center of Turkey’s security, says defense minister
Macron says talks vital with Erdoğan despite differences

Macron says talks vital with Erdoğan despite differences
FETÖ threatens national security of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan: Erdoğan

FETÖ threatens national security of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan: Erdoğan

WORLD Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Several thousand people joined an interfaith marched on June 11 evening honoring the four members of a Muslim family who were killed in an attack that has shocked Canada.
ECONOMY Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan vowed on June 11 to continue to fight against inflation to ensure prosperity, saying that the government and the Turkish Central Bank would be in close cooperation for this purpose.
SPORTS Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed on June 11 just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener.