High art becomes body art at Rembrandt House Museum

High art becomes body art at Rembrandt House Museum

AMSTERDAM
High art becomes body art at Rembrandt House Museum

Henk Schiffmaker's needle whirrs as he tattoos the familiar lines of an elephant on Lilian Rachmaran's back.

“Highbrow to lowbrow” is how the famous Dutch tattoo artist describes his latest project, inking sketches by Rembrandt van Rijn onto the skin of visitors to the building the Golden Age master once called home. Or call it high art to body art.

The Rembrandt House Museum has transformed one of its rooms into a tattoo parlor for a residency it calls “A Poor Man's Rembrandt,” featuring Schiffmaker and other top Amsterdam tattoo artists for a week.

For between about 50 euros and 250 euros ($54 - $270), visitors can get their own permanent reminder of Rembrandt.

“It's a juxtaposition - a jump from high to low, from highbrow to lowbrow,” Schiffmacher told The Associated Press. “And it's great that these two worlds can visit one another. Actually it's really one world because it's about art.”

Museum Director Milou Halbesma said the event is a way of attracting new visitors to the historic house and getting people closer to the artist.

“I think it’s a very good contemporary way to have your own Rembrandt,” she said.

The workshop has already proved a hit. All appointments available online were filled within 10 minutes, she said, though there are still some slots available for people who walk into the museum and wait their turn.

Schiffmacher and his colleagues have adapted some of Rembrandt's sketches to make them suitable for tattooing, making lines thinner so they don't grow together as the tattoo ages.

They see similarities between their work and the artist's quick sketches but there is one key difference.

“The canvas is different,” Schiffmacher said. “The canvas can talk to you, move too much, float, even faint. That didn't happen for Rembrandt.”

WORLD Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

    Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

  2. US and China talk at a high level again

    US and China talk at a high level again

  3. Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible near Titanic

    Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible near Titanic

  4. Competition authority launches probe into Google

    Competition authority launches probe into Google

  5. Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş

    Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş
Recommended
Ancient Roman temple complex opens to tourists

Ancient Roman temple complex opens to tourists
Basel defies forecast of art market slowdown

Basel defies forecast of art market slowdown
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering

Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
Himalayan glaciers melting faster than previous decade

Himalayan glaciers melting faster than previous decade
Exhibition invites to explore geography of human history

Exhibition invites to explore geography of human history
The Flash dashes to box office win but stumbles short of estimates

'The Flash' dashes to box office win but stumbles short of estimates
WORLD Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones were shot down near a military base in the Moscow region early on Wednesday, without causing damage or victims, the regional governor said.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s FMGC retail grew nearly 100 percent last year

Türkiye’s FMGC retail grew nearly 100 percent last year

The retail of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Türkiye grew 99 percent last year compared with 2021, according to research conducted by consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.