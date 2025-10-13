Hermès showcases art of craftsmanship in Istanbul

Dilara Özer – ISTANBUL

French luxury house Hermès has concluded its much-anticipated exhibition “Hermès in the Making” in Istanbul on Oct. 12 evening, drawing thousands of visitors to witness the brand’s artisans bring its signature craftsmanship to life at Zorlu PSM for 10 days.

The exhibition, free and open to the public, offered Istanbulites a rare glimpse into the meticulous process behind the creation of Hermès objects, drawing large crowds eager to see how pieces are crafted — not in factories but by hand, with patience and precision.

Visitors observed artisans flown in from the brand’s workshops across France, each demonstrating their techniques and sharing insights into their craft.

Designed around four core themes — preservation of know-how, respect for materials and nature, long-term vision and local grounding — the exhibition space was modeled after an artisan’s workbench, which encouraged curiosity and interaction.

Guests navigated the space through colorful pathways, discovering interactive experiences such as stitching demonstrations and restoration stories, where the brand’s values — durability, quality, innovation and functional beauty — were felt.

The artisans reminded onlookers that Hermès objects are meant to last; They age gracefully, gather patina and are designed to be repaired, not replaced.

Visitors tried their hand at creative workshops, composed melodies with the brand’s signature round knives and followed the play of colors that guided them through the space.

The exhibition also featured films from the “Footsteps Across the World” series by documentary filmmaker Frédéric Laffont, which explored Hermès’ connection to sustainable development and the people behind its creations.