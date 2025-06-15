Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

ISTANBUL

Henkel posted consolidated sales of around 5.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025.

Sales in adhesive technologies increased organically supported by a balanced price and volume mix, the company said in a statement.

As expected, sales were below the prior year in consumer brands, also due to strong comparables and challenges in the supply chain, said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel.

“At the same time, we have continued to achieve strong gross and EBIT margins, plus we have kept working consistently and successfully on implementing our strategic growth agenda,” he added.

“We continue to expect a stronger second half of the year, with contributions also coming from our innovations, which we will introduce into the market backed by continued investments in our brands,” Knobel said.

They finished divesting the retailer brands business in North America earlier than expected, thus successfully completing the portfolio optimization program in Henkel’s consumer brands business unit that was announced at the start of 2022, he noted.

For the current year, Henkel forecasts organic sales growth of between 1.5 and 3.5 percent. For the adhesive technologies business unit, organic sales growth in the range of 2 to 4 percent is expected.

As for consumer brands, Henkel anticipates an organic sales increase of 1 to 3 percent.

The adjusted return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin) is still expected to be in the range of 14 to 15.5 percent, the company said.