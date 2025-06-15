Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

ISTANBUL
Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel posted consolidated sales of around 5.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025.

Sales in adhesive technologies increased organically supported by a balanced price and volume mix, the company said in a statement.

As expected, sales were below the prior year in consumer brands, also due to strong comparables and challenges in the supply chain, said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel.

“At the same time, we have continued to achieve strong gross and EBIT margins, plus we have kept working consistently and successfully on implementing our strategic growth agenda,” he added.

“We continue to expect a stronger second half of the year, with contributions also coming from our innovations, which we will introduce into the market backed by continued investments in our brands,” Knobel said.

They finished divesting the retailer brands business in North America earlier than expected, thus successfully completing the portfolio optimization program in Henkel’s consumer brands business unit that was announced at the start of 2022, he noted.

For the current year, Henkel forecasts organic sales growth of between 1.5 and 3.5 percent. For the adhesive technologies business unit, organic sales growth in the range of 2 to 4 percent is expected.

As for consumer brands, Henkel anticipates an organic sales increase of 1 to 3 percent.

The adjusted return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin) is still expected to be in the range of 14 to 15.5 percent, the company said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

    Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

  2. Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

    Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

  3. Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

    Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

  4. Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

    Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

  5. Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism

    Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism
Recommended
Türkiye’s export structure becomes more resilient: Study

Türkiye’s export structure becomes more resilient: Study
Turkish, Chinese companies to build 5 GW solar cell factory

Turkish, Chinese companies to build 5 GW solar cell factory
Aselsan expands presence in Asia-Pacific region

Aselsan expands presence in Asia-Pacific region
New bill to simplify obtaining permits for energy projects

New bill to simplify obtaining permits for energy projects
Boeing lowers 2044 global air fleet outlook amid supply woes

Boeing lowers 2044 global air fleet outlook amid supply woes
Trump pocketed over $57 mln from crypto coin sales

Trump pocketed over $57 mln from crypto coin sales
WORLD At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least nine people were injured in northern and southern Israel following a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks, Israeli authorities said Sunday.

ECONOMY Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel posted consolidated sales of around 5.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿