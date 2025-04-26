Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce its absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90 percent by 2045, the company has announced.

As short-term climate targets, Henkel plans to reduce its absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42 percent and its absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2021.

The new targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), a climate change organization that supports companies in setting GHG reduction targets that are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

By the end of 2024, Henkel had reduced its scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions by 20 percent compared to 2021.

To further decarbonize the value chain and better capture CO2 emissions in the supply chain (scope 3), Henkel accelerated its engagement program for its global suppliers last year.

It collects emissions data and defines specific measures to reduce emissions.

By the end of last year, Henkel had reduced CO2 emissions in its production per ton of product by 64 percent compared to the base year 2017 and increased the energy purchased from renewable sources to 47 percent.

“We have made great progress and delivered tangible improvements in sustainability over the past year, across all areas of our sustainability strategy,” Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel said. 

“Even in challenging times, we stand by our fundamental values: Through our products, processes and contribution to society, we are committed to a more sustainable world,” he said.

