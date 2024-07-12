Henkel Adhesive Technologies sites achieve 100 pct renewable milestone

ISTANBUL
Henkel's eight MEA Adhesive Technologies manufacturing sites, located in six countries, have successfully transitioned to renewable electricity sources, eliminating carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from their electricity usage, also known as Scope 2 emissions, the company said in a statement.

This shift includes on-site solar installations and external renewable sources such as hydroelectric and wind energy.

Specific initiatives include renewable electricity derived from on-site photovoltaic (PV) solar and hydroelectricity in Türkiye and Kenya, wind energy in South Africa and solar power in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to the statement.

One of their goals is to source 100 percent of our electricity from renewable sources globally by 2030,” said Mehmet Yılmaz, Henkel director of operations Middle East / Africa and chairman of Adhesive Technologies Türkiye.

“as Türk Henkel, we have been sourcing all the electricity used in our Gebkim and Tuzla Adhesive Technologies Factories in Turkey from renewable sources since 2023,” Yılmaz added.

