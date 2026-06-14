Henkel achieves carbon neutral production

ISTANBUL

Henkel has transformed its adhesive technologies plant in GEBKİM, Kocaeli into a carbon-neutral facility.

“This important milestone represents a significant step in the company’s journey toward achieving its net-zero emissions target by 2045,” Henkel said in a statement.

With the addition of the GEBKİM Plant to the Tuzla adhesive technologies plant in Istanbul, which had already transitioned to carbon-neutral production, all of Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies plants in Türkiye are now carbon neutral.

“In addition, with the Kurkumbh Plant in India also becoming carbon neutral, Henkel’s two largest facilities in India, the Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region are now operating with carbon-neutral production,” the company said.

“This production achievement at our GEBKİM and Kurkumbh Plants demonstrates our ability to translate our strategy into tangible results at the facility level and accelerates our journey toward achieving net-zero operations,” commented Simon Ulmann, VP Supply Chain & Operations IMEA, Henkel Adhesive Technologies at Henkel.