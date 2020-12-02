Height of Çanakkale Bridge towers surpass Paris’s Eiffel Tower

  • December 02 2020 07:00:00

Height of Çanakkale Bridge towers surpass Paris’s Eiffel Tower

ÇANAKKALE
Height of Çanakkale Bridge towers surpass Paris’s Eiffel Tower

The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge in northwestern Turkey is well on its way to becoming the world’s longest suspension bridge with towers taller than the Eifel Tower, a significant landmark of Paris.

Set to link Europe and Asia once it is complete, the bridge’s architecture is unique with its colors, figures and its towers, which are standing tall surpassing the Eifel Tower’s height of 300 meters on either bank of the Dardanelles, a strait cutting through the province of Çanakkale between the Aegean Sea to the south and Sea of Marmara to the north.

Shaped to resemble an artillery shell as a tribute to the legendary Battle of Gallipoli, which was a military campaign that took place in the First World War, the towers of the bridge will be 318 meters high, with a mid-span of 2,023 meters.

In homage to the Turkish flag, the towers will feature red and white, while the total length of the bridge will reach 4,608 meters.

After the completion of the bridge, it will serve as one of the most important passages of the world.

A grand opening for the bridge is set to take place on March 18, 2022.

Construction has been ongoing since the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 18, 2017.

eiffel,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey being subjected to double standard by int’l media: Erdoğan

    Turkey being subjected to double standard by int’l media: Erdoğan

  2. Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

    Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

  3. Turkey tightens measures with weekend lockdowns, weekday curfews

    Turkey tightens measures with weekend lockdowns, weekday curfews

  4. A crucial 10 days ahead in Turkey-EU ties

    A crucial 10 days ahead in Turkey-EU ties

  5. Air pollution in Turkey’s prominent cities reaches alarming levels

    Air pollution in Turkey’s prominent cities reaches alarming levels
Recommended
Woman in iconic Atatürk photo dies at age of 99

Woman in iconic Atatürk photo dies at age of 99
Authorities create biodiversity map across country

Authorities create biodiversity map across country
Locals in Edirne welcome season’s first snow with joyous folk dance

Locals in Edirne welcome season’s first snow with joyous folk dance
Turkey reaffirms readiness for dialogue with Greece

Turkey reaffirms readiness for dialogue with Greece
MHP leader joins criticisms against CHP lawmaker’s comment on Turkish army

MHP leader joins criticisms against CHP lawmaker’s comment on Turkish army
Turkish army should be kept out of politics, says CHP

Turkish army should be kept out of politics, says CHP

WORLD Iran says scientist was killed in new, complex operation: Top official

Iran says scientist was killed in 'new, complex' operation: Top official

A top Iranian official on Nov. 30 said nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a new type of "complex operation", blaming arch-foe Israel and an exiled opposition group.
ECONOMY Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

The pace of recovery in Turkey's manufacturing activity eased in November amid a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a closely watched business survey on Dec. 1. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Süper Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.