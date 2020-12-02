Height of Çanakkale Bridge towers surpass Paris’s Eiffel Tower

ÇANAKKALE

The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge in northwestern Turkey is well on its way to becoming the world’s longest suspension bridge with towers taller than the Eifel Tower, a significant landmark of Paris.

Set to link Europe and Asia once it is complete, the bridge’s architecture is unique with its colors, figures and its towers, which are standing tall surpassing the Eifel Tower’s height of 300 meters on either bank of the Dardanelles, a strait cutting through the province of Çanakkale between the Aegean Sea to the south and Sea of Marmara to the north.

Shaped to resemble an artillery shell as a tribute to the legendary Battle of Gallipoli, which was a military campaign that took place in the First World War, the towers of the bridge will be 318 meters high, with a mid-span of 2,023 meters.

In homage to the Turkish flag, the towers will feature red and white, while the total length of the bridge will reach 4,608 meters.

After the completion of the bridge, it will serve as one of the most important passages of the world.

A grand opening for the bridge is set to take place on March 18, 2022.

Construction has been ongoing since the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 18, 2017.