Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul

  • September 29 2020 13:06:00

ISTANBUL
Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms hit Istanbul, a metropolis with a total population of almost 16 million, on Sept. 29, interrupting daily life and paralyzing traffic.

The harsh weather conditions hit Istanbul’s Silivri, Büyükçekmece, Çatalca and Arnavutköy districts, as well as some areas of the city’s Asian side as of 12:30 p.m. local time.

A waterspout, along with heavy rains, caused flash floods in a marketplace in Arnavutköy.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service warned the residents of the risk of a whirlwind.

“Park your cars in safe places,” said Orhan Şen, a meteorologist, warning especially people residing near the Bosphorus Strait and the Asian side of the city.

The meteorology editor for CNN Türk, Bünyamin Sürmeli, warned of the likelihood of heavy rains for the coming day.

“After midnight, there can be hailstorm again. In the morning [today] especially, on the Asian side, there can be heavy rains.”

Turkey, Rain,

