Heavy rainfall expected to hit Istanbul

  • May 18 2022 11:35:36

ISTANBUL
The Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a warning for heavy rains expected in the metropolis of Istanbul and the Marmara region on May 18.

It will be partly cloudy in the northern, central and easter parts of the country, while the Marmara, the Northern Aegean and central parts of the Western Mediterranean, the Taurus Mountains in the eastern Mediterranean, Western Black Sea, Central Black Sea coasts, eastern Anatolia (except Ardahan), the capital Ankara, Çankırı, Kırıkkale, Kırşehir, Konya, Çorum, Amasya and Giresun will experience rain and thunderstorms. The rest of the country will be partly cloudy.

The temperature will go down by 4 and 10 degrees throughout the northwestern parts of the country, while it will increase by 2 and 4 degrees throughout the central regions. Meanwhile, the rest of the country will not witness major changes in temperature.

According to the latest surveillance by the bureau authorities, Marmara’s northern and western parts, including the provinces of Istanbul, Bursa and Yalova, are expected to be affected by rainfall.

Residents of the Marmara region, Bursa and Yalova are warned of “flash flood, local flood, local hail, lightning strikes and strong winds during precipitation and disruptions in traffic.”

On Marmara and North Aegean coasts, the speed of the wind coming from the north and northeast will reach up to 40 to 60 kilometers per hour. Residents are warned against adverse conditions due to the wind.

While rainfall was seen mostly in the western parts of Istanbul during the morning of May 18, downpours and thunder showers are expected across the city during midday and evening. The rain is expected to be more severe in western Istanbul following noon and across the metropolis during the evening.

Rainfall is also expected in 11 provinces in Turkey’s northern, eastern and central regions, including Ankara. The bureau has issued a yellow alert for these provinces. It also warned against flash floods and lightning in the Marmara region. The temperatures are expected to return to seasonal normal levels with the upcoming weekend.

Meanwhile, Ankara Governor’s Office has issued a warning about the snowfall expected in the capital’s higher regions, warning citizens against frost.

