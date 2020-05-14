Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

  • May 14 2020 15:01:00

Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

ISTANBUL
Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

A heatwave is expected to hit Turkey starting Friday until next Tuesday, the general directorate of meteorological service has warned. 

The temperature across the Marmara, Aegean, eastern Mediterranean, and certain parts of Central Anatolia and the western Black Sea regions will be some 9 to 13 degrees Celsius above the seasonal averages.
 
The temperatures may even well exceed the record-high levels measured over the past couple of years in May, according to the meteorological service. 

The Istanbul Governor’s Office has also issued a warning to the city’s residents over the heatwave as it will strike the country’s largest city. The temperature in the city will hover some 9 to 13 degrees Celsius above its normal levels for May. 

The temperature may rise to as high as 39-40 degrees Celsius in İzmir and 36-37 degrees Celsius in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, while in the capital Ankara, the temperature is expected to hit 35 degrees Celsius over the weekend, well above the 22 degrees Celsius average for this season, according to experts. 

Meanwhile, experts from the Science Board have warned that the heatwave may cause health problems for people over the age of 65 and those suffering from chronic diseases. 

The curfew for senior citizens has been recently relaxed to allow them to go out but Professor Levent Yamanel from the Science Board noted that the elderly will be out on the streets during the hours when the temperature poses the highest risks.

“They need to take necessary precautions when they venture outside to protect themselves from extreme weather conditions,” Yamanel said. 

Professor Akın Kaya from the board noted that people might think that the heat could reduce the risks from the coronavirus. 

“The belief that the sun is shining, and the virus is less effective is not correct. Observe social distancing and wear face masks,” Kaya reminded.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Coronavirus under control in Turkey, says health minister 

    Coronavirus under control in Turkey, says health minister 

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

    Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

  5. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities
Recommended
Terror attack kills 2 social workers in eastern Turkey

Terror attack kills 2 social workers in eastern Turkey
Price caps set for intercity buses

Price caps set for intercity buses
‘Blue cruise’ yachts to meet demand for holidays in isolation

‘Blue cruise’ yachts to meet demand for holidays in isolation
Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents

Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents
Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities
Dutch couple returns home to Turkey after month of struggle

Dutch couple returns home to Turkey after month of struggle
WORLD NATO ready to support Libyas government: Stoltenberg

NATO ready to support Libya's government: Stoltenberg

NATO is ready to support Libya’s government led by Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the military alliance said on May 14.
ECONOMY Shopping mall visitor rate down to 23 pct

Shopping mall visitor rate down to 23 pct

Some 420 shopping malls were visited by 1.2 million people on May 11, when they were reopened after being closed for more than a month voluntarily to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the association of shopping center investors.
SPORTS More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus

More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus

Two more Turkish football clubs have announced that some of their staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.