Heart valve tumor detected in cat, first time in world

Heart valve tumor detected in cat, first time in world

AFYONKARAHİSAR
Heart valve tumor detected in cat, first time in world

A cat taken to the animal hospital in the central province of Afyonkarahisar with the complaint of respiratory distress has been diagnosed with a heart valve tumor, the first in the world.

The tabby cat was taken to the animal hospital of Afyon Kocatepe University (AKÜ) by its owner.

Following the examination of the radiological images, the veterinarians who examined the cat found papillary fibroelastoma, a heart valve tumor, identified by echocardiography. The cat, whose condition is currently stable, has been put on medication.

Examining the images, Turan Civelek, the dean of the veterinary medicine faculty, determined that the tumor was rare and was diagnosed in a cat for the first time.

Noting that heart diseases are frequently encountered in cats and dogs of all ages, he emphasized that cardiac tumors are rare in cats.

The tumor in the tabby was benign, the professor said. “However, these types of tumors carry the risk of thromboembolism. It can cause complications such as stroke or infarction. Symptoms are often unclear and may vary depending on the size or structure of the mass.”

Civelek said they made a report and published it in Kocatepe Veterinary Journal, the university’s organ, in a bid to produce a reference work for their colleagues.

“As a result of our research, we have seen that there is no previously reported case of fibroelastoma in cats in the scientific world. It is also gratifying for us that this is a first. This report is important in terms of guiding veterinarians and describing the case in detail.”

Pointing out that early diagnosis saves lives, Civelek said, “Animal lovers living with ‘friends with paws’ should always be careful in terms of possible heart diseases. Routine heart examinations at early ages and again after middle age are important in terms of maintaining their life quality and early diagnosis.”

The previously undiagnosed diseases can be detected with modern diagnostic equipment, Civelek said, underlining that the use of blood analysis, x-ray, endoscopy and ultrasonography for veterinary medicine are now among the routine applications.

“Computed tomography and even MRI are now used in diagnosis in many centers in our country,” the expert added.

Although rare in veterinary medicine, cardiac tumors can cause life-threatening complications. However, as presenting clinical signs in patients with cardiac tumors are usually nonspecific, a low level of suspicion often hampers diagnosis.

Reports from owners may include hyporexia, lethargy, weakness, neurologic signs, vomiting, and abdominal distention.

Turkish, Operation,

ARTS & LIFE Harrison Ford swaps movies for TV with ‘1923’

Harrison Ford swaps movies for TV with ‘1923’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Over 320,000 square meters of ghost net collected from Marmara Sea

Over 320,000 square meters of ghost net collected from Marmara Sea
Little girl spends day with animals, likened to Heidi

Little girl spends day with animals, likened to Heidi
One dead in rain-hit İzmir

One dead in rain-hit İzmir
Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case

Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case
Students plant cotton in school garden

Students plant cotton in school garden
Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe

Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe
WORLD Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, Romania ink deal to bring gas to Europe

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, Romania ink deal to bring gas to Europe

The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement on Dec. 17 on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals have unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.
SPORTS Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

With a total of 4,938 points earned from sports successes in previous years, Turkish Eczacıbaşı Dynavit has topped this year’s list of “Best Women’s Volleyball Team in the World.”