Health care professionals in Türkiye mark Medicine Day

ISTANBUL

Hundreds of thousands of health care professionals from across Türkiye convened in events and marches to mark Medicine Day on March 14, while also taking to social media to amplify their voices on the persisting challenges within the sector.

"Medicine is more than just a profession; it is a story of dedication. It is a life spent working day and night to heal, a commitment to humanity’s well-being, and a profession that embodies both compassion and skill. It is not merely a job, but an art," Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said in a post on X, accompanied by videos of his visits to doctors.

"You are the pride of our health care system," he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to join heath care workers for an iftar dinner event at a hospital in Başakşehir later in the evening.

Thousands of doctors from across the country gathered early in the morning at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Türkiye’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to lay wreaths in tribute.

Earlier this week, a large traditional medical march took place in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district, with similar events expected in the capital Ankara, the central city of Eskişehir and the western province of İzmir over the weekend.

“With the strength and solidarity we draw from our heritage and our profession, we once again declare: We know that a heath caresystem providing equal, accessible, and quality heath carefor all is possible,” the Turkish Medical Association (TMA) said in a statement.

The TMA previously called on heath care workers to participate in a work stoppage on March 14 to highlight the ongoing challenges in the system. Participation numbers have yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, family physicians, responsible for primary healthcare, announced they would join the strike, marking the fourth such action. They are demanding a reduction in their heavy workloads and better salaries.

The issue of physical violence against heath care workers in hospitals also remains a pressing concern in the country.

The history of Medicine Day in Türkiye dates back to 1827 when Ottoman Sultan Mahmud II, with the advice of the empire’s chief physician, established a medical center at the Şehzadebaşı complex. The founding day of this center, March 14, is now recognized as Medicine Day in Türkiye.