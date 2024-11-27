Health care fraud trial passes one-week amid continuing confessions

ISTANBUL

Judges presiding over the trial of a medical staff network accused of causing infant deaths to exploit Türkiye's social security system are now over a week into proceedings, with hearings continuing as of Nov. 27.

Appearing before the court for the first time last week, the defendants — including doctors, nurses, and an ambulance driver — have collectively become infamously known as the "newborn gang" accused of transferring newborns to neonatal units at 19 private hospitals, where the infants were purportedly subjected to unnecessary treatments. The aim was to secure a social security payment of 8,000 Turkish Liras ($230) per day.

Over the course of nine days, they have predominantly detailed the operational mechanisms of their alleged scheme.

The session of the hearing on Nov. 27 focused on testimonies from defendants who are not currently in custody. The judiciary is expected to issue an interim decision soon, with continued detention for those in custody anticipated.

Speaking to the court on Nov. 27, nurse Ceren Hatice Kırım admitted awareness of receiving compensation above standard rates while working in the neonatal unit. However, she denied recognizing the illicit origin of these payments.

"Working in the neonatal department required immense dedication. I assumed the additional remuneration was overtime pay, and I refrained from questioning its source extensively."

One of the most eagerly anticipated testimonies came over the weekend from Dr. Fırat Sarı, alleged to be the ringleader of the gang.

Sarı refuted the claim of having “invited the scheme,” asserting instead that he was asked to take charge of an already established structure, indirectly implicating the hospital owners in his statements.

“I love my profession very much. I love being a doctor very much,” he said.