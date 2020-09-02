Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

  • September 02 2020 09:47:00

Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

PHNOM PENH- Agence France-Presse
Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

The former chief interrogator and top torturer for Cambodia’s genocidal Khmer Rouge regime died early on Sept. 2 in hospital in Phnom Penh. He was 77.

Kaing Guek Eav, better known by his alias Duch, had served as the head of the infamous Tuol Sleng prison and was later convicted of crimes against humanity by a U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal for his role in the "Killing Fields" regime.

A spokesman for the tribunal, Neth Pheaktra, said Duch, who had been hospitalized since Monday, died shortly after midnight.

He had been in and out of the hospital for years, and had "a serious lung problem", a source said.

Born in 1942, the former mathematics teacher became the Khmer Rouge’s top torturer when the ultra-Maoist regime was in power from 1975-1979.

Duch oversaw the torture and confessions of thousands of men, women and children at a former Phnom Penh school Tuol Sleng, sending some 15,000 people to their deaths in nearby "Killing Fields".

He was the first member of the Khmer Rouge to face judgement before a war crimes tribunal in Cambodia, and was sent to live out his remaining days in Kandal prison after an appeal extended his original sentence to life in 2012.

His testimony at the tribunal served as an important touchstone for millions of Cambodians who had suffered under the regime, keeping meticulous records of the prison and revealing facets of the Khmer Rouge’s secretive workings.

Most of his prison staff were uneducated teenage boys and Duch said they could be easily indoctrinated because they were "like a blank piece of paper".

While he had begged for forgiveness for crimes committed at the jail, he later dismayed survivors by asking to be acquitted on the grounds that he was not a senior member of the Khmer Rouge hierarchy.

"I respectfully and strictly followed the orders," Duch said in one of his final public statements to the court.
The work of the war crimes tribunal was tainted by its limited scope and the age of its defendants and recorded only three convictions- including Duch’s.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

    Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

  2. Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

    Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

  3. Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

    Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

  4. Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

    Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

  5. Russia paves the way for the YPG to be a party to Syria’s talks  

    Russia paves the way for the YPG to be a party to Syria’s talks  
Recommended
Millions back at school in Europe as cases pass four million

Millions back at school in Europe as cases pass four million
Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ’domestic terrorism’

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ’domestic terrorism’
Rohingya cry for help as world turns a blind eye

Rohingya cry for help as world turns a blind eye
European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears
Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha
Macron starts Lebanon trip by meeting iconic Lebanese diva

Macron starts Lebanon trip by meeting iconic Lebanese diva

WORLD Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

The former chief interrogator and top torturer for Cambodia’s genocidal Khmer Rouge regime died early on Sept. 2 in hospital in Phnom Penh. He was 77.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, union agree to slash wages

Turkish Airlines, union agree to slash wages

Turkish Airlines will sharply cut wages of its crews and groundstaff but will avoid layoffs under a union-agreed deal as it seeks to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hava-İş union has announced.
SPORTS Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.