HDP to merge with Green Left Party soon

ANKARA
The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), currently facing a closure case over alleged ties to the PKK terror organization, has decided to join forces with the Greens and Left Future Party (YSP).

During the May elections, the HDP nominated its parliamentary candidates on the YSP lists, garnering nearly 5 million votes.

As part of the transition, the HDP administration plans to overhaul its boards, introducing fresh faces in leadership positions. The co-chairmanship profiles have been decided based on feedback from public meetings held over a period of approximately 20 days, during which suggestions were sought from imprisoned and foreign politicians, citizens and current party figures.

The HDP and YSP administrations reached a consensus that the co-chairpersons should be both youthful and experienced. Among the candidates nominated for leadership positions are Istanbul deputy Cengiz Çiçek, Adana deputy Tülay Hatimoğulları Oruç, Erzurum deputy Meral Danış Beştaş and Keskin Bayındır, the co-chair of fraternal Democratic Regions Party.

The party officials have ensured that all criticisms and suggestions gathered during the public meetings were meticulously recorded and conveyed to the commission established at the party headquarters. The outcomes of these meetings will help shape the new administration and the periodic political line of both the HDP and the YSP.

The party congress scheduled for September will also play a pivotal role in these discussions. Following the merger, the HDP will adopt the name "Green and Left Future Party." However, the name itself will be subject to further deliberations during the upcoming congress.

