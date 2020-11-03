Hazelnut exports reach 58,622 tons in 2 months

  November 03 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's hazelnut exports reached 58,622 tons in the first two months of the export season, down from 99,460 tons in the same period last year, a regional trade union announced on Nov. 2.

The Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Union reported that Turkey had earned $402.19 million from hazelnut exports in the first two months of the export season, which starts in September and ends in August.

In the same period last season, hazelnut revenues amounted to $639.4 million.

The union's data said 44.7% of the country's hazelnut exports were processed products worth $177.8 million, while the rest were raw hazelnuts.

With over 76% of total exports, the EU continued to be the top export market for Turkish hazelnuts.

Turkey is the world's largest hazelnut exporter.

In the last season, the country made a historic record in hazelnut exports, selling 343,000 tons worth $2.3 billion.

