Haydarpaşa restoration reaches key milestone

ISTANBUL

A major phase of the comprehensive restoration of Istanbul’s iconic Haydarpaşa Station has been completed, revealing the building’s historic facade after years behind scaffolding.

As part of a protocol between the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Turkish State Railways (TCDD), restoration and conservation work on the station’s three facades facing the Marmara Sea has been finalized. Following the completion of the works, scaffolding was removed, allowing the structure’s original architectural details to become visible once again.

One of Istanbul’s most recognizable landmarks, the historic station has begun to reclaim its prominent place in the city’s skyline.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the project had reached another important milestone.

“We have completed restoration and conservation works on the three facades facing the Marmara Sea and removed the scaffolding. Haydarpaşa, one of Istanbul’s landmark structures, has started to regain its place in the historic skyline after many years,” Ersoy said in a statement shared on social media.

He added that the ministry was committed to preserving the building’s original identity while preparing it for a new role as a cultural and arts venue.

In addition to restoration works, structural reinforcement, exhibition planning and landscaping projects are continuing simultaneously at the station, which is regarded as one of the distinguished architectural works of its era.

The project aims to preserve the building’s original character and transfer it to future generations through a comprehensive intervention covering the entire structure. Teams of specialists are carrying out the work on all components of the historic building.

Once restoration, reinforcement and landscaping works are completed, the site is expected to reopen as a new culture- and arts-focused public space for Istanbul residents and visitors.

During the restoration process, detailed examinations were also conducted on several balcony railings and related architectural elements. Experts identified deterioration, cracks and material loss caused by decades of exposure to sea salt, humidity and weather conditions.

The railings were therefore removed and transferred to workshops, where cleaning, maintenance, conservation and repair works are ongoing under controlled conditions.

After the restoration is completed, the railings will be reinstalled in their original locations while preserving their historic form and characteristics. Missing or damaged sections will be reconstructed using materials and techniques compatible with the building’s original architectural identity.