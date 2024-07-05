Haydarpaşa renovation to be concluded this year

ISTANBUL

The years-long restoration works at Istanbul's historic Haydarpaşa Train Station are set to be completed this year, including the archaeological site where findings from the excavations will be exhibited, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

Inaugurated 116 years ago, this iconic structure has since stood as one of Türkiye’s most magnificent landmark edifices.

However, the station suffered grave damage due to a devastating fire on Nov. 28, 2010, resulting in the collapse of its roof and rendering several sections unusable.

Speaking to the press on site on July 3, the minister detailed the restoration works, which have been conducted in two phases.

Completed over three years, the first phase focused on the meticulous restoration of the historic station’s roof that sustained the most damage. The second phase included ground improvement works and structural reinforcements aimed at fortifying the building against potential earthquakes.

"We are meticulously restoring the external façade, engaging in conservation efforts that include artistic cleaning to safeguard the integrity of the structure. For the restoration of the station building, we are employing a unique technique using Lefke stone, a type of sandstone specifically sourced from a quarry established for this project," Uraloğlu explained.

He said that all restoration activities will be concluded soon, allowing Haydarpaşa Train Station to be fully operational within the year.

“The historical platforms have been rebuilt, track infrastructure has been completed, ballast and sleepers installed, and 35 percent of the rail laying work has been finalized.”

The Haydarpaşa Station precinct is set to host the groundbreaking archaeopark project, a pioneering initiative both in Türkiye and internationally, where a multitude of historical relics discovered during the restoration will be showcased, he said.

“The Archaeological and Industrial Heritage Park Project has revealed structures believed to be part of the ancient city of Chalcedon, with excavations unearthing foundations from the Ottoman, Roman and early and late Byzantine periods.”

The total area of the project is 475,000 square meters, with 400,000 square meters dedicated to the archaeological park and 75,000 square meters to railway and operational areas, the minister noted.

The archaeological excavations, managed by the Istanbul Archaeology Museum under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, are 90 percent complete, he said, adding that preservation and transportation of artifacts are ongoing.

During the excavations, teams discovered approximately 12,000 coins dating from the fifth century B.C. to the seventh century A.D., along with statues, column capitals, and glass and ceramic artifacts.

Emphasizing the significance of the unearthed artifacts, Uraloğlu noted that these findings illuminate Istanbul's history and are poised to become a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists.