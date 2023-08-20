Hassan fall hands Tsegay world 10,000m title

BUDAPEST

Sifan Hassan's quest for a trio of world titles went up in smoke on Aug. 19 as she fell within sight of the finish line to hand Ethiopian rival Gudaf Tsegay victory in the 10,000m.

What had been a generally sedate race at the National Athletics Center culminated in a sensational finish.

At the bell for the final 400 meters, Hassan made her move, going wide to reel in the front runners and take the lead with 200m remaining.

Tsegay and defending champion Letesenbet Gidey stuck with her into the final straight, the raucous crowd getting to their feet as Tsegay and Hassan broke away.

A grimacing Hassan, eyes fixed on the big screen at the end of the track, drifted wide from her inside lane in a bid to put off Tsegay, twice hitting the Ethiopian in the chest with her elbow.

Tsegay, however, rode the attempted obstruction and it quickly became apparent that it was in fact Hassan who had overcooked her desperate attempt to reach the line first.

The Ethiopian-born Dutch runner lost her footing and dramatically stumbled to the track amid gasps of disbelief.

As Hassan writhed on the track, so Gidey and third Ethiopian, Ejgayehu Taye, roared past her to seal a cleansweep for the east African distance running powerhouse.

Tsegay, who won in 31min 27.18sec, was quick to cross back over the finish line to embrace Hassan, consoling her and helping her walk back.

"I am keeping my smile but it is really hard. I am very disappointed," said Hassan.

The fall put a quick end to Hassan's plan for a repeat of her unprecedented triple at the Tokyo Olympics.

She won gold medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m and a bronze in the 1500m in the Japanese capital.