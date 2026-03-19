Harry, Meghan reject allegations of strained Netflix ties

LONDON

Claims of tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Netflix have been met with firm denials from both the couple and the streaming giant, following a report citing anonymous insiders.

A story published by Variety alleged that relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix executives had grown strained, with sources claiming the couple’s behavior during meetings had “ruffled feathers.” Among the accusations were suggestions that Markle would turn off her camera or step away from virtual meetings when offended, and that she occasionally spoke over Harry during discussions.

Markle’s lawyer, Michael J. Kump, rejected the claims in a letter to the publication, saying her behavior during online meetings reflected the realities of working from home while raising two young children. He added that briefly muting audio or video is common practice in long virtual meetings and not indicative of any conflict.

Harry also dismissed the allegations, describing them as “categorically false.” Netflix, for its part, denied specific claims that co-CEO Ted Sarandos had grown frustrated with the couple or required legal supervision during calls.

While unnamed sources suggested that some executives had become weary of working with the Sussexes, Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria publicly expressed support, saying she had “really enjoyed” collaborating with the couple and praised their engagement in the storytelling process.

The report also claimed that some high-profile talent had been hesitant to work with the pair, though no specific names were provided. Other sources, however, told U.S. media that the working relationship between the Sussexes and Netflix leadership remains strong.

The couple signed a widely reported $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 through their Archewell Productions, after stepping back from royal duties. Since then, they have released several projects, including the successful 2023 documentary “Harry & Meghan,” as well as the less well-received “Polo” and Markle’s lifestyle series “With Love, Meghan.”

Although their lifestyle brand As Ever is no longer tied to Netflix, both sides indicated the separation was planned, with the brand now set to continue independently.

Despite speculation, sources say multiple scripted and unscripted projects involving the Sussexes remain in development, signaling that their partnership with Netflix is ongoing, even as scrutiny over their collaboration continues.