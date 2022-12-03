Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

LOS ANGELES
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released on Dec. 1 shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words. Netflix’s release of roughly a minute of footage of “Harry & Meghan” comes as their relatives - the Prince and Princess of Wales - embark on a U.S. trip meant to promote the future king’s Earthshot prize.

The trip to Boston, which is William and Kate’s first one since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, had already been clouded by tensions with Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says as a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown. There’s the sound of glass breaking and an image of William and Kate appears.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear the story from us,” Meghan says as the trailer ends. The trailer also includes images of the couple in happier times, with numerous happy shots of them together.

Netflix is billing the six-part series as “an unprecedented and in-depth” look at “one of the most-discussed couples in history.”

It is directed by Liz Garbus, the Emmy winning producer of the Netflix documentary, “What Happened, Miss Simone?” In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for the streaming service.

The couple has already addressed their problems with the royal family in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

megan markle,

ARTS & LIFE Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
MOST POPULAR

  1. Exports climb to nearly $22 billion in November

    Exports climb to nearly $22 billion in November

  2. Social media law protects citizens in post-truth era: Altun

    Social media law protects citizens in post-truth era: Altun

  3. ‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye

    ‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye

  4. Meghan faced death threats as a royal

    Meghan faced death threats as a royal

  5. Manufacturing PMI eases to 45.7 in November

    Manufacturing PMI eases to 45.7 in November
Recommended
Musk kicks Kanye West off Twitter for ‘incitement to violence’

Musk kicks Kanye West off Twitter for ‘incitement to violence’
A haunting ghost story in ‘The Eternal Daughter’

A haunting ghost story in ‘The Eternal Daughter’
Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close

Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
Meghan faced death threats as a royal

Meghan faced death threats as a royal
Soft Machine to perform in Istanbul

Soft Machine to perform in Istanbul
WORLD US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

The United States, Japan and South Korea have imposed fresh sanctions on North Korean individuals and entities in response to Pyongyang's recent slew of missile tests.

ECONOMY Minimum wage commission to meet next week

Minimum wage commission to meet next week

The parties involved in discussions on the minimum wage that will take effect in 2023 will hold their first formal meeting on Dec. 7.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”