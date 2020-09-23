Hardworking street sweeper gets rewarded with extra salary

BİTLİS - Anadolu Agency

The mayor of Tatvan, a district in the eastern province of Bitlis, awarded a street sweeper, Ecvet Ürün, who became a social media celebrity after footage in which he was seen cleaning his garbage bin with care, with an extra salary on Sept. 21.

“He is employed in our municipality. He is a laborer who wakes up early in the morning and does his work all day with sacrifice,” Mayor Mehmet Emin Geylani said, appreciating Ürün, a father of five, for his respect toward his job.

“Not all in life get the chance to love his or her job,” the mayor added.

Noting that cleanliness is his routine, Ürün commented on the video that turned him into a celebrity: “Every morning, I clean my garbage bin, disinfect it and then start working. After work, I clean again and keep it in the storage.”

Thanking the mayor for the extra salary and the people on social media who praised him, he said, “I work for my children who are all students.”