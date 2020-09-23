Hardworking street sweeper gets rewarded with extra salary

  • September 23 2020 07:00:00

Hardworking street sweeper gets rewarded with extra salary

BİTLİS - Anadolu Agency
Hardworking street sweeper gets rewarded with extra salary

The mayor of Tatvan, a district in the eastern province of Bitlis, awarded a street sweeper, Ecvet Ürün, who became a social media celebrity after footage in which he was seen cleaning his garbage bin with care, with an extra salary on Sept. 21.

“He is employed in our municipality. He is a laborer who wakes up early in the morning and does his work all day with sacrifice,” Mayor Mehmet Emin Geylani said, appreciating Ürün, a father of five, for his respect toward his job.

“Not all in life get the chance to love his or her job,” the mayor added.

Noting that cleanliness is his routine, Ürün commented on the video that turned him into a celebrity: “Every morning, I clean my garbage bin, disinfect it and then start working. After work, I clean again and keep it in the storage.”

Thanking the mayor for the extra salary and the people on social media who praised him, he said, “I work for my children who are all students.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. American journalist found dead in Istanbul

    American journalist found dead in Istanbul

  2. Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

    Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

  3. Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

    Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

  4. Erdoğan, Macron discuss east Med tensions over phone

    Erdoğan, Macron discuss east Med tensions over phone

  5. Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN

    Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN
Recommended
Man wants to indicate his heart is on right side of body on ID to warn doctors

Man wants to indicate his heart is on right side of body on ID to warn doctors
Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter

Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter
Master plan ready for protection of iconic lake in Turkey’s south

Master plan ready for protection of iconic lake in Turkey’s south
Two treasure hunters die due to leaking gas from generator

Two treasure hunters die due to leaking gas from generator
Turkey’s heaviest watermelons correspond to weight of their producers

Turkey’s heaviest watermelons correspond to weight of their producers
Huge forest fire on Syrian border brought under control after 93 hours of efforts

Huge forest fire on Syrian border brought under control after 93 hours of efforts
WORLD Trump lashes China as UN warns against Cold War

Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'

U.S. President Donald Trump cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic in an address on Sept. 22 before the United Nations, whose chief warned against a new "Cold War" between the two powers. 
ECONOMY LNG can play vital role to reach US-Turkey trade target: US official

LNG can play vital role to reach US-Turkey trade target: US official

The U.S.' liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Turkey can play a key role in reaching the countries' bilateral trade volume target of $100 billion, the U.S. commerce secretary said on Sept. 22. 
SPORTS Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Turkish tennis player Çagla Büyükakçay qualified for the 2020 French Open (Roland Garros) second qualifying round on Sept. 22.