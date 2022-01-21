‘Hannibal’ star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

  • January 21 2022 07:00:00

‘Hannibal’ star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

PARIS
‘Hannibal’ star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

French star Gaspard Ulliel, who played a young Hannibal Lecter and had a top role in a new Marvel TV series, died on Jan. 19 at 37 following a skiing accident.

Ulliel was already in the top rank of French actors, and gained international attention for his performance as the famous cannibal in “Hannibal Rising” in 2007.

He also had a leading role as Midnight Man in the new Marvel TV series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac, which launches on Disney+ in March.
His family confirmed the death, which followed a skiing accident in southeast France on Jan. 18, in a statement given to AFP by his agent.

A spokesperson from the ski station said another skier crashed into Ulliel at the meeting of two slopes.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble where he died on Wednesday, the agent said.
Ulliel won a Cesar, the French equivalent of an Oscar, for best actor in 2017 for “It’s Only the End of the World” in which he starred alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.

He had already taken home a Cesar in 2005 for most promising actor after appearing in the World War I drama “A Very Long Engagement” alongside Audrey Tautou.

He starred in “Saint Laurent,” one of two biopics about the legendary designer to be released in 2014, though he lost out at the Cesars to the star of the rival film, Pierre Niney.

Niney was one of the first to react on Twitter, saying: “Broken heart. Gaspard was benevolence and kindness. Beauty and talent.”

Ulliel was born just outside Paris on November 25, 1984 and picked up a small scar from a dog bite as a child.
He said it helped him because it looked like a dimple.

He was just 11 when he started working on screen and picked up two Cesar newcomer nominations in 2003 and 2004 before finally winning the following year.

There were also some major modelling gigs, including a contract as the face of a Chanel aftershave.

One of his directors described him as something of an enigma.
“He’s a strange boy, difficult to penetrate,” said Rodolphe Marconi, who directed him in one of his early films, “The Last Day.”

WORLD Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’
MOST POPULAR

  1. BioNTech recipients to be given Turkovac shots: Minister

    BioNTech recipients to be given Turkovac shots: Minister

  2. Winter break begins for nearly 18 million students

    Winter break begins for nearly 18 million students

  3. Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

    Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

  4. Cloud of femicide suspicions hanging over deaths by falling

    Cloud of femicide suspicions hanging over deaths by falling

  5. Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

    Central Bank keeps interest rates steady
Recommended
Berlin filmfest to go forward in person

Berlin filmfest to go forward in person
Ancient Afghan minaret in danger of ’collapse’ after quakes

Ancient Afghan minaret in danger of ’collapse’ after quakes
Hisart Museum to reopen with new face

Hisart Museum to reopen with new face
Sundance Film Festival back online

Sundance Film Festival back online
Rome villa with Caravaggio fails to sell

Rome villa with Caravaggio fails to sell
12th century prayer room found under mosque in Iraq’s Mosul

12th century prayer room found under mosque in Iraq’s Mosul
WORLD Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga’s volcanic eruption felt like an "atomic bomb" that shook "the whole island", an aid worker told AFP on Jan.21, as the Pacific nation raced to address a drinking water shortage.
ECONOMY Competition board to rule on car companies

Competition board to rule on car companies

Turkey’s competition watchdog will soon announce its decision in a probe into automotive companies, Birol Küle, the head of the Competition Authority, said on Jan. 19. 
SPORTS Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win

Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win

Championship side Hull City celebrated the arrival of new owner Acun Ilıcalı with an impressive 2-0 win against promotion-chasing Blackburn on Jan. 19. 