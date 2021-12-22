'Hamilton', 'Aladdin' cancel shows over COVID

  • December 22 2021 07:00:00

'Hamilton', 'Aladdin' cancel shows over COVID

NEW YORK
Hamilton, Aladdin cancel shows over COVID

Hamilton” and “Aladdin,” two of Broadway’s biggest musicals, are shuttering their doors during the busy Christmas week after finding breakthrough COVID-19 cases in their companies.

All matinee and evening performances of “Aladdin” from Tuesday through Friday were canceled. Performances are scheduled to resume Sunday. “Aladdin” had previously canceled its Dec. 19 performance.

“Hamilton” canceled shows on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and performances are scheduled to resume Dec. 27. The production had previously canceled its Dec. 17 through Dec. 19 performances, as well as its Dec. 15 show due to the detection of positive results.

The two hit shows join “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “MJ” and “Ain’t Too Proud,” among others, in announcing multi-day cancellations due to the virus. Shows often add performances around Christmas week and the holidays are usually the most lucrative shows of the year.

TURKEY Obese dog Pasha loses 31 kg in 3 years with exercises

Obese dog Pasha loses 31 kg in 3 years with exercises
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  2. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  3. Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

    Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

  4. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

  5. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest
Recommended
İpek Duben’s most comprehensive show at SALT

İpek Duben’s most comprehensive show at SALT
Ephesus Ancient Canal project takes its shape

Ephesus Ancient Canal project takes its shape
Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence
Over 700,000 flock to Saudi Arabia’s top music festival

Over 700,000 flock to Saudi Arabia’s top music festival
Iraqi museum restores treasures destroyed by jihadists

Iraqi museum restores treasures destroyed by jihadists
Clowns celebrate Russian master comic Nikulin

Clowns celebrate Russian master comic Nikulin
WORLD Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Turkish Cypriot authorities do not prioritize a policy regarding the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the country’s foreign minister said during his visit to Pakistan.

ECONOMY Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $50 million loan to local lender Yapı Kredi for on-lending to women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey under the EBRD’s flagship Women in Business programme, the development bank has announced.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.