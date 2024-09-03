Hamas urges US not to end ceasefire efforts

ANKARA

<p>People march during a protest in support of the war in Gaza, on Labor Day on September 2, 2024 in New York City.</p>

Hamas has urged the United States that ending ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas will be very dangerous while slamming Israel for bringing about new conditions to delay the process.

“The U.S. has told us they will continue the current talks for two more weeks and then end them if there is no resolution. This call is extremely dangerous because it means we will be back at square one,” a Hamas official personally involved in the ceasefire negotiations told the Turkish Foreign Ministry, according to the diplomatic sources.

The U.S. media has reported about Washington’s plans to introduce a final ceasefire formula to the parties before it ends its efforts of mediation. Washington, along with Cairo and Doha, were in intense efforts to put an end to the armed conflict in Gaza, which claimed the lives of more than 40.000 Palestinians mostly women and children.

“Due to her security concerns in the region and the upcoming presidential elections, the US might be sincere in her efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement. However, the Americans are not putting any pressure on Israel,” Hamas officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps coming up with new conditions in order to delay the ceasefire, Hamas officials said, adding, “Israel constantly raises the bar. This process is not a negotiation but an imposition. With this approach, we are losing hope for a ceasefire.”

Humanitarian conditions getting worse

According to Hamas officials, the negotiations continue on three main points: the Philadelphia corridor, the Rafah border crossing, and the prisoner/hostage exchange.

“We said we would negotiate within the framework of July 2. Israel, however, is going backward from the May 24/25 document and Biden's plan approved by the UN General Security Council. We cannot accept this,” they stated.

On the other hand, humanitarian conditions in Gaza are getting worse every passing day, Hamas recalled.

“The Gazan people are in a very difficult situation. They cannot find food and medicine. There is only flour, dry food, and no fresh produce, meat, or other fresh food supplies.”