Hamas thanks Türkiye for role in Gaza ceasefire

ISTANBUL
Hamas militants and Egyptian workers search for the bodies of Israeli hostages in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

A Hamas delegation met with Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın in Istanbul on Nov. 5 to express gratitude for Türkiye’s mediation role in securing and monitoring the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The Palestinian group's political bureau members, led by chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, reaffirmed commitment to the truce despite what it called repeated Israeli violations, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Discussions focused on addressing challenges in maintaining the ceasefire and outlining strategies for the plan’s next phases, according to the report.

Kalın also briefed the visiting officials on Türkiye’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to Gaza and coordination with international organizations to expand aid deliveries.

The first phase of the U.S.-brokered 20-point ceasefire plan calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Since the truce took effect, Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives and returned the remains of 23 others.

Israel has conditioned the launch of second-phase talks on receiving all remaining hostage remains, while Hamas says delays stem from widespread devastation in the enclave.

The ceasefire framework also envisions the eventual reconstruction of Gaza and the creation of a new governing body excluding Hamas.

 

EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan
