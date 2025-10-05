Gaza deal flourishes hope for regional permanent peace: Erdoğan

ANKARA

A window of opportunity has been opened for reaching a permanent peace in the region as a result of a preliminary agreement between Israel and Hamas, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, reiterating Ankara’s continued support for the Palestinians.

In a statement over the weekend, Erdoğan welcomed Hamas’ conditional consent over the 20-article plan created by United States President Donald Trump, in which Türkiye has also played an active role.

Erdoğan recalled his latest phone conversation with Trump, informing that their most important agenda item was the situation in Gaza.

“Our agenda was about bringing peace and stability to Gaza. We welcome Hamas’ reply to Trump’s peace plan. A window of opportunity is opened for permanent peace in our region. The immediate cessation of Israeli assaults is very important,” Erdoğan stated.

All the parties should act in a responsible manner and efforts should be exerted to keep peace hopes alive, Erdoğan stated.

“We, as Türkiye, will continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent the death of a single innocent person and to bring a smile to the face of the children of Gaza,” the president underlined.

“We have been in an intense effort to stop the genocide that continues to be committed for the past two years. We have mobilized all our resources in every area, from humanitarian aid to diplomatic contacts. Our goal is to bring peace, tranquility, and security to our brothers and sisters in Gaza as quickly as possible,” he stated.

Erdoğan also recalled his diplomatic engagement with prominent Islamic leaders in New York during the U.N. General Assembly meetings and a bilateral meeting with Trump. He said stopping the bloodshed in Gaza and opening a new path for peace was the sole agenda of all these meetings.

Erdoğan deployed National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Chief Ibrahim Kalın to Qatar for talks with Hamas and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last week.

Türkiye, along with Qatar and Egypt, played a key role in pushing Hamas not to reject the Trump peace plan.