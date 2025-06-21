Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy attended the launch of the book “Photographs of Hagia Sophia” and the opening of its accompanying exhibition on June 18 at the Rami Library in Istanbul.

The prestigious volume, prepared under the auspices of the Presidency and published by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, features nearly 200 photographs of Hagia Sophia taken by renowned photographers İzzet Keribar and Mehmed Özçay.

“With their refined and artistic vision, our esteemed photographers have beautifully captured Hagia Sophia. We are proud to present this distinguished work to the public,” Ersoy said at the ceremony.

The exhibition, which carries the same name as the book, was first displayed at the Presidential Nation’s Library in Ankara. The collection offers a visual journey through Hagia Sophia’s 1,500-year history, from its mosaics and Islamic art elements to its architectural integrity and spiritual atmosphere.

“Hagia Sophia is a monument that has withstood wars, uprisings, fires, earthquakes and destruction. It was rebuilt three times and transformed from a wooden-roofed basilica into an imperial church,” Ersoy said. “Its fate changed dramatically after the conquest of Constantinople in 1453, when Sultan Mehmed II claimed it as a rightful legacy of the conquest and converted it into a mosque.”

After serving as a museum for 86 years, Hagia Sophia was re-designated as a mosque in 2020. “We are now carrying out the most comprehensive restoration in its history, ensuring that this sacred monument is preserved in its full glory for future generations,” Ersoy said.

Photographer İzzet Keribar said the project was more than a photo album. “It is a spiritual journey, a silent and aesthetic documentation of time,” he noted. Co-author Mehmed Özçay shared his personal connection to the monument: “As someone who long dreamed of praying in Hagia Sophia, being part of this project was a great honor. We took hundreds of photographs over four years in different seasons and light conditions.”

The exhibition, featuring selected works from the book, will remain open to the public at Rami Library for 10 days.

