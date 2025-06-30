Hadrianopolis introduces AI-powered tour experience

Hadrianopolis introduces AI-powered tour experience

KARABÜK
Hadrianopolis introduces AI-powered tour experience

A new artificial intelligence-supported digital assistant is being introduced at the ancient city of Hadrianopolis in the northern province of Karabük's Eskipazar district, enabling visitors to tour the historical site using QR codes without the need for a guide.

The initiative was launched as part of the “Science Café” events coordinated by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) Science Communication Office and organized by Karabük University’s Science Communication Office. Themed “Time Travel: Rediscovering Hadrianopolis with Artificial Intelligence,” the project was presented during an on-site event at the ancient city.

Associate Professor Ersin Çelikbaş, Head of the Archaeology Department at Karabük University and Director of Excavations at Hadrianopolis, introduced the project, which was developed under the TÜBİTAK 2209-A program together with his student, Sema Nur Zorlu.

“This project aims to address the common challenge faced by visitors: Accessing accurate and detailed information about the ancient city,” Çelikbaş said. “Each QR code placed around the site corresponds to a specific location and offers site-specific content. The key innovation is an integrated AI-powered Q&A feature that allows users to type questions and receive real-time answers generated by an AI language model.”

He added that this is the first time such a feature has been implemented in the context of Turkish archaeological heritage. “Visitors can interact with the digital guide in Turkish, English and French, making it accessible to both domestic and international guests. They can tour the city entirely on their own, without needing a human guide.”

Çelikbaş noted that the content of the system will continue to be enriched and updated over time, and emphasized that this technology could significantly enhance the visitor experience by combining historical knowledge with modern digital tools.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile

ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile
LATEST NEWS

  1. ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile

    ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile

  2. Eight-country coalition aims to tax luxury air travel

    Eight-country coalition aims to tax luxury air travel

  3. UK food delivery firms to crack down on irregular migrant workers

    UK food delivery firms to crack down on irregular migrant workers

  4. US judge orders Argentina to sell 51 pct stake in oil firm YPF

    US judge orders Argentina to sell 51 pct stake in oil firm YPF

  5. Trump attacks Musk subsidies in spending bill row

    Trump attacks Musk subsidies in spending bill row
Recommended
F1 delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit

'F1' delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit
Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October

Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October
Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week

Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week
Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz

Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz
Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth

Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth
Digs restart at Saint Constantine and Helena Monastery

Digs restart at Saint Constantine and Helena Monastery
WORLD US Senate in final push to pass Trumps big, beautiful spending bill

US Senate in final push to pass Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill

U.S. senators were in a marathon session of amendment votes Monday as Republicans sought to pass Donald Trump's flagship spending bill, an unpopular package set to slash social welfare programs and add an eye-watering $3 trillion to the national debt.
ECONOMY ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile

ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile

The European Central Bank has warned of "new challenges" from trade tensions to AI that could make inflation more volatile, and pledged flexibility in its monetary policy.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿