Hadrianopolis introduces AI-powered tour experience

KARABÜK

A new artificial intelligence-supported digital assistant is being introduced at the ancient city of Hadrianopolis in the northern province of Karabük's Eskipazar district, enabling visitors to tour the historical site using QR codes without the need for a guide.

The initiative was launched as part of the “Science Café” events coordinated by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) Science Communication Office and organized by Karabük University’s Science Communication Office. Themed “Time Travel: Rediscovering Hadrianopolis with Artificial Intelligence,” the project was presented during an on-site event at the ancient city.

Associate Professor Ersin Çelikbaş, Head of the Archaeology Department at Karabük University and Director of Excavations at Hadrianopolis, introduced the project, which was developed under the TÜBİTAK 2209-A program together with his student, Sema Nur Zorlu.

“This project aims to address the common challenge faced by visitors: Accessing accurate and detailed information about the ancient city,” Çelikbaş said. “Each QR code placed around the site corresponds to a specific location and offers site-specific content. The key innovation is an integrated AI-powered Q&A feature that allows users to type questions and receive real-time answers generated by an AI language model.”

He added that this is the first time such a feature has been implemented in the context of Turkish archaeological heritage. “Visitors can interact with the digital guide in Turkish, English and French, making it accessible to both domestic and international guests. They can tour the city entirely on their own, without needing a human guide.”

Çelikbaş noted that the content of the system will continue to be enriched and updated over time, and emphasized that this technology could significantly enhance the visitor experience by combining historical knowledge with modern digital tools.