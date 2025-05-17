Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

CANNES
Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

Alana Hadid, the older sister of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, has helped set up a new film streaming platform to bring Palestinian perspectives to a global audience, its founders confirmed on May 15.

Watermelon+ was launched at the Cannes film festival as more than 100 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza on May 15. At least 80 died a day earlier.

"Unless we get [Palestinian] voices out there, nothing's going to change," said Badie Ali, one of two U.S.-born Palestinian brothers who founded the website, where Hadid is creative director.

A model and activist, her father, property developer Mohamed Anwar Hadid, is Palestinian.

Showing "neglected or silenced" Palestinian perspectives was particularly important in the United States, an ally of Israel, Ali insisted.

The platform offers around 60 films, including several set in Gaza.

They span from Emmy-awarded documentary "Five Broken Cameras" to "The Wanted 18," a comic true story about West Bank villagers hiding cows inside their houses from Israeli troops during the First Intifada.

Co-founder Hamza Ali said the aim was to humanize Palestinians.

"It's dehumanization and erasure that contribute to the politics," he said.

"We're more than our suffering. We're a warm, hospitable, creative, funny people."

Israeli bombardment has killed more than 53,000 people in Gaza, according to the besieged Hamas-run territory's health ministry, and an aid blockade also threatens famine.

Israeli leaders have expressed a desire to empty the territory of its more than two million inhabitants as part of the war sparked by Palestinian group Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

    Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

  2. Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

    Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

  3. Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

    Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

  4. Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

    Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

  5. Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare

    Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare
Recommended
Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time
Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare

Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare
A fairy tale with three Michelin stars

A fairy tale with three Michelin stars
Istanbul Digital Art Festival to take place at AKM

Istanbul Digital Art Festival to take place at AKM
Istanbul Music Festival to host classical music masters

Istanbul Music Festival to host classical music masters
Harvard Magna Carta copy is actually rare original

Harvard Magna Carta 'copy' is actually rare original
WORLD Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at the Supreme Court after it blocked his bid to resume deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, saying the justices are "not allowing me to do what I was elected to do."
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿