Hackers exploit deceased alumni records in diploma fraud

Hackers exploit deceased alumni records in diploma fraud

Melike Çalkap – ISTANBUL
Hackers exploit deceased alumni records in diploma fraud

An investigation has been launched into allegations that fake diplomas purportedly from Yıldız Technical University (YTÜ) were sold to individuals unaffiliated with the institution by manipulating the records of deceased graduates.

Claims surfaced suggesting that the diplomas, which appeared on the e-Devlet (e-government) platform, were created by hacking into the system of a software company serving universities in Türkiye.

The alleged scheme involved deleting the information of deceased YTÜ graduates and replacing it with that of the individuals purchasing the fraudulent diplomas. These diplomas were then uploaded to e-Devlet, where they appeared legitimate.

Gökmen Çiftçi, founder of Preliz software company which provides support to 101 universities in Türkiye, spoke to daily Hürriyet about the allegations.

“Our system was launched in 2009, and it manages the academic procedures of both foundation and state universities. After a university check and approves the list of graduates, it is sent to YÖKSİS, not from us,” Çiftçi clarified.

He emphasized that there was no breach in their system.

“The issue occurred when the password of a YTÜ employee was hacked, allowing fraudsters to manipulate graduate records. They likely used phishing or similar tactics to gain access. The hackers replaced the data of deceased graduates with details of individuals buying fake diplomas, which evaded the system’s automatic warning mechanisms,” he explained.

Preliz Software detected the fraud when they conducted retrospective scans, revealing that eight fake diplomas had been issued.

“We’ve since implemented safeguards to prevent further changes to deceased graduates’ records.”

YTÜ responded to the situation with a statement, confirming that “administrative and legal proceedings, initiated on Sept. 10, are ongoing. We are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary actions.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

    Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

  2. Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

    Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

  3. Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

    Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

  4. Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

    Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

  5. Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

    Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon
Recommended
Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon
Island on Konya’s Beyşehir Lake on sale

Island on Konya’s Beyşehir Lake on sale
School life expectancy in Türkiye drops to 17.9 years in 2023: TÜİK

School life expectancy in Türkiye drops to 17.9 years in 2023: TÜİK
Turkish astrophotographers on watch for once-in-a-lifetime comet

Turkish astrophotographers on watch for once-in-a-lifetime comet

Erdoğan urges UN to recommend use of force for Gaza

Erdoğan urges UN to recommend use of force for Gaza
Turkish deputy FM in US stresses Türkiye’s role in fighting ISIL

Turkish deputy FM in US stresses Türkiye’s role in fighting ISIL
Turkish intel neutralizes senior PKK member

Turkish intel 'neutralizes' senior PKK member
WORLD Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany has announced the arrest of a Chinese woman accused of spying on the country's defense industry while working in a logistics company.

ECONOMY Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

The pace of monthly growth in retail prices in Istanbul accelerated from 1.73 percent in August to 3.9 percent in September, according to the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) on Oct. 1.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿